Watch out for blowing snow
WINTER STORM: Watch out for blowing snow A winter storm warning remains in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2nmLTZZ Across Broome County, snow accumulation continued to climb with some areas seeing 2 to 3 inches an hour, as Tuesday's major winter storm created treacherous road conditions, and shuttered schools, some businesses and government offices. Scenes from Vestal and Endicott as a huge winter storm blanketed the area with several feet of snow on Tuesday, March 14, 2017.
