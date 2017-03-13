Victim in fatal motel fire identified as owner of business
Authorities say the person killed in a fire at an upstate New York motel earlier this week has been identified as the longtime owner of the business. Police in Vestal in Broome County announced Thursday that 79-year-old Dhansukh Patel managed to get his wife safely out of the building during Tuesday's early morning fire but was unable to escape.
