Utica Mayor Calls Stella Criticism 'Political'; Says Accident Lead To ER Visit
WIBX-AM Whitesboro reports that:
Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri is defending his administration's handling of snowstorm Stella, and has acknowledged he 'sure did' have to visit an emergency room following a little accident during the storm. Joining Keeler in the Morning on WIBX Thursday, Palmieri said the historic nature of Tuesday's snow fall, and some 150 vehicles abandoned or stuck in streets, hampered DPW efforts to clear the city.
#1 1 hr ago
This guy is whacked out of his mind. He'd serve anyone better on unemployment like he was when elected mayor.
