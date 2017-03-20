Twin Tiers Slowly Returning to Normal After Snowstorm
A state Department of Transportation truck hauled a load of snow out of downtown Binghamton. Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced he was lifting the State of Emergency as of 6 p.m. Friday.
