Tullya s Good Times to open Watertown...

Tullya s Good Times to open Watertown location

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

The restaurant is expected to move into the 1050 Arsenal St. building that previously housed a Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery, which closed in November after six years of operation. The company, which has restaurants in Syracuse, Rochester, Buffalo, Batavia and Binghamton, is known for its wide variety of burgers, and describes itself as “home of the best chicken tenders on earth.” The company has also opened a location in Clark's Summit, Pa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Binghamton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
BC Voice Owner Guilty 5 hr TheScrew 189
Matt Ryan makes a total BUFFOON out of himself 5 hr ExWife 3
How do I contact rock group The Shelob (Oct '11) 5 hr Satan 13
Garbage Fri more snowflakes t... 3
White House Correspondents' Dinner Fri more snowflakes t... 21
Officers accused of abusing power, robbing citi... Thu DUI Gorka 2
Did Donald Trump Commit Treason? (Jul '16) Thu BECHT 666 18
See all Binghamton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Binghamton Forum Now

Binghamton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Binghamton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Binghamton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,407 • Total comments across all topics: 279,307,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC