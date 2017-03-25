Tranquil Bar and Bistro closing on Ap...

Tranquil Bar and Bistro closing on April 2

Tranquil Bar and Bistro closing on April 2 The downtown Binghamton restaurant opened on New Year's Day in 2008 Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2nQwhxs Matthew Kargut, former chef at Tranquil Bar & Bistro, pours a mint bordelaise sauce on a rack of lamb in March 2013. Tranquil Bar and Bistro, which has been a staple of downtown Binghamton dining for the past nine years, will be closing its doors permanently on April 2. Owners Sean Massey and Loren Couch said it was a tough decision, but slowing business caused by more competition downtown has forced them to shut down.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.

