'The most anticipated birth since Pri...

'The most anticipated birth since Prince George': Millions watch a pregnant giraffe named April

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer View text version of this page Help using this website - Accessibility statement Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox. She is probably the only internet sensation in Harpursville, New York, a hamlet of about 3500 people in the Southern Tier region: April, a very pregnant giraffe, whose livestream video has attracted millions of viewers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Binghamton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
BC Voice Owner Guilty 8 hr TheScrew 189
Matt Ryan makes a total BUFFOON out of himself 8 hr ExWife 3
How do I contact rock group The Shelob (Oct '11) 8 hr Satan 13
Garbage Fri more snowflakes t... 3
White House Correspondents' Dinner Fri more snowflakes t... 21
Officers accused of abusing power, robbing citi... Thu DUI Gorka 2
Did Donald Trump Commit Treason? (Jul '16) Thu BECHT 666 18
See all Binghamton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Binghamton Forum Now

Binghamton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Binghamton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Binghamton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,950 • Total comments across all topics: 279,310,121

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC