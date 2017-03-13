Student dies off campus
Binghamton Police Department officers respond to a call Saturday morning at 92 Front St., after it was reported that a person fell from a fourth-floor balcony located behind the house. A Binghamton University freshman died off campus on Saturday, March 18. Nineteen-year-old Conor Donnelly was from Pearl River, New York.
