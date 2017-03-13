Stella hits Binghamton hard, some in ...

Stella hits Binghamton hard, some in area at 2 feet

Read more: Observer

The worst of winter storm Stella missed New York City and Long Island, but hit much closer to the Southern Tier, according to state Gov. Andrew Cuomo. "Broome County, Southern Tier was one of the most severely hit by this storm, so we're in the process of bringing in more National Guard and more state assets through the Southern Tier specifically," he said in a press conference this afternoon.

Binghamton, NY

