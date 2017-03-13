Snowstorm watch: See when storm will slam Central New York, how much snow it will dump
A massive snow storm will hit Central New York, dropping a least a foot of snow, but possibly as much as 2 feet, on Syracuse and the surrounding area. Light flakes will begin to fall this evening.
