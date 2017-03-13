Snowstorm watch: See when storm will ...

Snowstorm watch: See when storm will slam Central New York, how much snow it will dump

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

A massive snow storm will hit Central New York, dropping a least a foot of snow, but possibly as much as 2 feet, on Syracuse and the surrounding area. Light flakes will begin to fall this evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Binghamton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Garbage 4 hr Negrodamous 6
News Broome County Prepares For Arctic Blast 9 hr wettyqv5166wq 1
garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week 16 hr Johnny 15
The Kachadorian Factor (Jun '15) 17 hr She Devil 25
News Sex Abuse: Dance teacher's sentencing today Mar 11 Cassie Vee 1
Deb Preston earning minimum wage Mar 7 I did and love it 2
Matt Ryan makes a total BUFFOON out of himself Mar 7 Nick 6
See all Binghamton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Binghamton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Broome County was issued at March 14 at 12:56PM EDT

Binghamton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Binghamton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
 

Binghamton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,158 • Total comments across all topics: 279,544,676

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC