Sexual Assault: Jury hears abuse allegations
SEXUAL ASSAULT: Jury hears abuse allegations James Starnes is accused of sexually assaulting at least three girls in Broome County. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2lDfR7c A jury will continue hearing testimony Thursday in the trial for a 50-year-old Binghamton man accused of sexually assaulting at least three girls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matt Ryan makes a total BUFFOON out of himself
|4 min
|WTF
|2
|Garbage
|1 hr
|more snowflakes t...
|3
|White House Correspondents' Dinner
|1 hr
|more snowflakes t...
|21
|Officers accused of abusing power, robbing citi...
|18 hr
|DUI Gorka
|2
|Did Donald Trump Commit Treason? (Jul '16)
|18 hr
|BECHT 666
|18
|The Kachadorian Factor (Jun '15)
|Feb 26
|FoxNews
|16
|The drunk QUEEN B
|Feb 26
|FoxNews
|24
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC