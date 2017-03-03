Sex Assault: Man found guilty in 'predatory' abuse of child
SEX ASSAULT: Man found guilty in 'predatory' abuse of child The jury found James Starnes guilty on felony charges late Friday. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2lIFbca James R. Starnes , 51, will be sentenced May 5 in Broome County Court and faces a maximum possible penalty of 60 years to life in state prison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BC Voice Owner Guilty
|43 min
|TheScrew
|189
|Matt Ryan makes a total BUFFOON out of himself
|45 min
|ExWife
|3
|How do I contact rock group The Shelob (Oct '11)
|48 min
|Satan
|13
|Garbage
|Fri
|more snowflakes t...
|3
|White House Correspondents' Dinner
|Fri
|more snowflakes t...
|21
|Officers accused of abusing power, robbing citi...
|Thu
|DUI Gorka
|2
|Did Donald Trump Commit Treason? (Jul '16)
|Thu
|BECHT 666
|18
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC