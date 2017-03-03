Sex Assault: Man found guilty in 'pre...

Sex Assault: Man found guilty in 'predatory' abuse of child

SEX ASSAULT: Man found guilty in 'predatory' abuse of child The jury found James Starnes guilty on felony charges late Friday. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2lIFbca James R. Starnes , 51, will be sentenced May 5 in Broome County Court and faces a maximum possible penalty of 60 years to life in state prison.

