SEX ABUSE: Dance teacher's sentencing today Samantha Werkheiser's first conviction was overturned on appeal. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2maqpLk Watch as former Binghamton dance teacher Samantha Werkheiser is found guilty of sexually abusing a child by Judge Joseph Cawley in Broome County Court on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.