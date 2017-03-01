Several St. Lawrence County students named to dean's list at SUNY Binghamton

Several St. Lawrence County students were recently named to the dean's list for the fall 2016 at SUNY Binghamton. The students named to the dean's list included Nash Bessette, Canton; Ethan Knight, Colton; Jessica Seaver, Colton; Eric Squires, Madrid; Joseph Baxter, Potsdam; and Brian Timmerman, Potsdam.

