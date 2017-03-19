Salvation Army helps people out of su...

Salvation Army helps people out of substance abuse

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

Salvation Army helps people out of substance abuse Adult Rehabilitation Center in Binghamton is a residential program that uses a faith-based approach Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2nbWENR Maj. Timothy MacLean and Counselor Theresa Tague in front of Last Supper tapestry in the chapel of the Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Binghamton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sponsors Drop Wild 104 Slumber Party (Dec '14) 16 hr rubber ducky up y... 6
garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week 21 hr NPR 21
News Utica Mayor Calls Stella Criticism 'Political';... 22 hr Might 14
Rich David porn obsession. Using government com... Sun teabag all snowfl... 9
News Sex Abuse: Dance teacher's sentencing today Sat Yidfellas v USA 3
Garbage Sat lavon affair 8
Did Donald Trump Commit Treason? (Jul '16) Sat Yidfellas v USA 21
See all Binghamton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Binghamton Forum Now

Binghamton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Binghamton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Binghamton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,443 • Total comments across all topics: 279,690,183

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC