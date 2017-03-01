Record Warmth Could Turn Into a Disaster for U.S Fruit Growers
February's record warmth across the U.S. means several weeks of worry for fruit growers in the Midwest and Northeast as trees flower early, leaving them vulnerable to a hard freeze that could sweep in and kill them all. Spring-like temperatures have come early to the eastern U.S., restricting maple syrup sap harvests and waking up apple, cherry and peach trees from Michigan to New Jersey and New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officers accused of abusing power, robbing citi...
|1 hr
|DUI Gorka
|2
|Did Donald Trump Commit Treason? (Jul '16)
|1 hr
|BECHT 666
|18
|White House Correspondents' Dinner
|8 hr
|cellphone basemen...
|19
|Garbage
|Tue
|LOL
|2
|Matt Ryan makes a total BUFFOON out of himself
|Tue
|PennyLane
|1
|The Kachadorian Factor (Jun '15)
|Feb 26
|FoxNews
|16
|The drunk QUEEN B
|Feb 26
|FoxNews
|24
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC