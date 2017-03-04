Record warmth could spell disaster fo...

Record warmth could spell disaster for Northern fruit growers, but Maine might be OK

February's record warmth across the U.S. means several weeks of worry for fruit growers in the Midwest and Northeast as trees flower early, leaving them vulnerable to a hard freeze that could sweep in and kill them all. Spring-like temperatures have come early to the eastern U.S., restricting maple syrup sap harvests and waking up apple, cherry and peach trees from Michigan to New Jersey and New York.

