Record warmth could spell disaster for Northern fruit growers, but Maine might be OK
February's record warmth across the U.S. means several weeks of worry for fruit growers in the Midwest and Northeast as trees flower early, leaving them vulnerable to a hard freeze that could sweep in and kill them all. Spring-like temperatures have come early to the eastern U.S., restricting maple syrup sap harvests and waking up apple, cherry and peach trees from Michigan to New Jersey and New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BC Voice Owner Guilty
|5 hr
|ButtWiper
|191
|eye care in upstate NY
|18 hr
|consumr report
|1
|Matt Ryan makes a total BUFFOON out of himself
|20 hr
|HeSheIt
|4
|White House Correspondents' Dinner
|22 hr
|Joey F
|22
|How do I contact rock group The Shelob (Oct '11)
|Sat
|Satan
|13
|Garbage
|Mar 3
|more snowflakes t...
|3
|Officers accused of abusing power, robbing citi...
|Mar 2
|DUI Gorka
|2
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC