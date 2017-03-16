Record snow in the Northeast, record ...

Record snow in the Northeast, record cold in the South: Inside winter's revenge tour

11 hrs ago

A motorist passes a sign for Route 86 on a ramp outside of Binghamton, N.Y., as snow continues to fall on March 14. The eastern United States had its warmest February on record , and many Americans wondered what happened to winter. It turns out it was biding its time for a mid-March sneak attack, unleashing a historic snowstorm and record cold in its wake.

