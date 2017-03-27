Progressive political conference held...

Progressive political conference held in Binghamton

Democratic Party reform and money in politics were two central topics of the New York Progressive Action Network's spring conference held this Sunday at Binghamton High School. Over 300 people gathered at the conference, which featured panels on Social Security and Medicaid, energy democracy and running for public office.

