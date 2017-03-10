Police: Arrests Made in Binghamton Di...

Police: Arrests Made in Binghamton Dispute

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Your News Now

Police say they were called to 121 Beethoven St. at 6:10 p.m. after a report of a woman yelling and a report of a gunshot. Officials say when they arrived, they found that the residents of the second floor were first involved in a dispute, and then entered into a dispute with the people living on the first floor A search of the second floor resulted in the recovery of a quantity of cocaine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Binghamton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week 4 hr She Devil 9
Garbage 13 hr LOL 5
The Kachadorian Factor (Jun '15) 18 hr She Devil 22
News Sex Abuse: Dance teacher's sentencing today Sat Cassie Vee 1
Deb Preston earning minimum wage Mar 7 I did and love it 2
Matt Ryan makes a total BUFFOON out of himself Mar 7 Nick 6
eye care in upstate NY Mar 5 consumr report 1
See all Binghamton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Binghamton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Broome County was issued at March 12 at 4:12AM EDT

Binghamton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Binghamton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Binghamton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,031 • Total comments across all topics: 279,495,437

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC