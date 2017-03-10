Police: Arrests Made in Binghamton Dispute
Police say they were called to 121 Beethoven St. at 6:10 p.m. after a report of a woman yelling and a report of a gunshot. Officials say when they arrived, they found that the residents of the second floor were first involved in a dispute, and then entered into a dispute with the people living on the first floor A search of the second floor resulted in the recovery of a quantity of cocaine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week
|4 hr
|She Devil
|9
|Garbage
|13 hr
|LOL
|5
|The Kachadorian Factor (Jun '15)
|18 hr
|She Devil
|22
|Sex Abuse: Dance teacher's sentencing today
|Sat
|Cassie Vee
|1
|Deb Preston earning minimum wage
|Mar 7
|I did and love it
|2
|Matt Ryan makes a total BUFFOON out of himself
|Mar 7
|Nick
|6
|eye care in upstate NY
|Mar 5
|consumr report
|1
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC