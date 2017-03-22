NYS Senate Republicans Call for Worke...

NYS Senate Republicans Call for Workers' Compensation Reforms

Last year, New York State Senate Republicans grudgling accepted an increase in the state's minimum wage and 12 weeks of paid family leave. This year, the Senate GOP says they aren't willing to make the same deal.

