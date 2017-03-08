Nor'easter watch: Cuomo puts emergenc...

Nor'easter watch: Cuomo puts emergency ops center, agencies on alert ahead of storm

The New York State Emergency Operations Center will be activated on Monday evening, and Cuomo has directed state agencies to be on high alert and ready to deploy resources as needed. "The state will be proactively deploying resources to potentially impacted regions to stay ahead of the storm and keep New Yorkers safe," Cuomo said in a statement.

