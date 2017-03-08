National Weather Service Issues Wind ...

National Weather Service Issues Wind Advisory Noon Wednesday - Midnight Thursday

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Wind Advisory for Central New York from noon Wednesday to midnight Wednesday night aka Thursday morning. This alert is in effect for ALL of Central New York.

