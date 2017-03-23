Mayor rebuffs former DPW chief's crit...

Mayor rebuffs former DPW chief's criticism

There are 2 comments on the Press & Sun-Bulletin story from Yesterday, titled Mayor rebuffs former DPW chief's criticism. In it, Press & Sun-Bulletin reports that:

Mayor rebuffs former DPW chief's criticism Former commissioner Terry Kellogg said the mayor didn't approve funding for enough snow equipment Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2nJ3uuO A tractor-trailer at the intersection of Court Street and Chenango Street by a roundabout in downtown Binghamton was stuck in snow during the winter storm. A former city official's critique of Mayor Richard David's handling of the snowstorm last week, laid out in a four-page single-spaced letter, was rebuffed by the mayor on Thursday.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
LOL

Springdale, AR

#1 20 hrs ago
Drunk-faced douchebag Richard David trying to pass the blame on to anyone else.

Welcome to Binghamton, where your neighbors are ghetto black thugs, and the city is run by drunken white-trash. And watch out for low-IQ drunken jewish BU students falling from buildings LOL.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
She Devil

Binghamton, NY

#2 10 hrs ago
LOL wrote:
Drunk-faced douchebag Richard David trying to pass the blame on to anyone else.

Welcome to Binghamton, where your neighbors are ghetto black thugs, and the city is run by drunken white-trash. And watch out for low-IQ drunken jewish BU students falling from buildings LOL.
That's NOT EVEN FUNNY JerK!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Binghamton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Next big flood? 4 hr LOL 1
garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week 14 hr SourPicklePuss 34
News Zona Grille closes in downtown Binghamton 19 hr LOL 1
Nikolay Elenberg - 2nd coming of Christ ! Wed Nikolay Christ El... 1
Fire at vestal high school field Wed Nyb 1
Binghamton public works Mar 22 Huh 1
Garbage Mar 21 I started this th... 9
See all Binghamton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Binghamton Forum Now

Binghamton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Binghamton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Binghamton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,647 • Total comments across all topics: 279,790,186

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC