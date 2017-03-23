Mayor rebuffs former DPW chief's criticism
Mayor rebuffs former DPW chief's criticism Former commissioner Terry Kellogg said the mayor didn't approve funding for enough snow equipment Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2nJ3uuO A tractor-trailer at the intersection of Court Street and Chenango Street by a roundabout in downtown Binghamton was stuck in snow during the winter storm. A former city official's critique of Mayor Richard David's handling of the snowstorm last week, laid out in a four-page single-spaced letter, was rebuffed by the mayor on Thursday.
#1 20 hrs ago
Drunk-faced douchebag Richard David trying to pass the blame on to anyone else.
Welcome to Binghamton, where your neighbors are ghetto black thugs, and the city is run by drunken white-trash. And watch out for low-IQ drunken jewish BU students falling from buildings LOL.
#2 10 hrs ago
That's NOT EVEN FUNNY JerK!
