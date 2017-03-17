Man admits raping child in 2013

Man admits raping child in 2013

14 hrs ago Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

Man admits raping child in 2013 Chad Winans pleaded guilty Friday, just two weeks after state police arrested him. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2maKuoT Two weeks after being arrested by state police, a Binghamton man pleaded guilty Friday to raping a 12-year-old girl during December of 2013, including on Christmas Eve.

