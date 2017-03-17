Man admits raping child in 2013
Man admits raping child in 2013 Chad Winans pleaded guilty Friday, just two weeks after state police arrested him. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2maKuoT Two weeks after being arrested by state police, a Binghamton man pleaded guilty Friday to raping a 12-year-old girl during December of 2013, including on Christmas Eve.
