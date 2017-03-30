Machete attack, gunfire in Murray Street house Binghamton police are investigating the Wednesday night melee that sent several people to the hospital. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2oCrI6H Binghamton police are investigating a melee involving a gun and a machete inside a Murray Street home that sent several people to the hospital late Wednesday.

