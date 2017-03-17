Lobbyist tied to Libous fined $10k
A lobbyist tied to late Binghamton Sen. Thomas Libous agreed to pay $10,000 as part of a state investigation into the hiring of Libous' son. 11 years later, lobbyist tied to Libous fined $10k A lobbyist tied to late Binghamton Sen. Thomas Libous agreed to pay $10,000 as part of a state investigation into the hiring of Libous' son.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex Abuse: Dance teacher's sentencing today
|39 min
|Yidfellas v USA
|3
|Garbage
|44 min
|lavon affair
|8
|Did Donald Trump Commit Treason? (Jul '16)
|54 min
|Yidfellas v USA
|21
|garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week
|3 hr
|msnbs
|19
|binghamton new york stay indoors do not go outside
|4 hr
|conklincolt
|4
|Utica Mayor Calls Stella Criticism 'Political';...
|5 hr
|stay home no worries
|3
|Skylark Motel in Vestal burns down.
|Wed
|AKA Mimi
|2
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC