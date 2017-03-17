A lobbyist tied to late Binghamton Sen. Thomas Libous agreed to pay $10,000 as part of a state investigation into the hiring of Libous' son. 11 years later, lobbyist tied to Libous fined $10k A lobbyist tied to late Binghamton Sen. Thomas Libous agreed to pay $10,000 as part of a state investigation into the hiring of Libous' son.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.