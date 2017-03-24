Kirkwood woman, 88, used talents for others
Kirkwood woman, 88, used talents for others Beatrice Knoeller Blake, 88, died Feb. 22, 2017. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2mZJYpa She directed her family's four-children choir at home, as well as a much larger group at her church, while helping her community college library make the move from a card catalog to a computer.
