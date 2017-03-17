JC man admits to 12 child porn charges
JC man admits to 12 child porn charges Jared Flanders' guilty plea in federal court comes exactly one month after police arrested him. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2nzM1Ce Jared Flanders is taken to jail after being indicted on 12 counts of child pornography Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Binghamton's federal court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week
|10 hr
|She Devil
|18
|Utica Mayor Calls Stella Criticism 'Political';...
|12 hr
|Conspiracy
|1
|Skylark Motel in Vestal burns down.
|Wed
|AKA Mimi
|2
|The Kachadorian Factor (Jun '15)
|Mar 15
|TickTock
|26
|Garbage
|Mar 15
|LAVON AFFAIR
|7
|Sex Abuse: Dance teacher's sentencing today
|Mar 15
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Did Donald Trump Commit Treason? (Jul '16)
|Mar 15
|cost of israel
|20
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC