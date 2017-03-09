Green roofs? Binghamton joins the trend
Green roofs? Binghamton joins the trend Binghamton city hall may soon have a "green roof," essentially a garden on top of the building. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2mpNfS0 In a push to make the city more environmentally friendly, Binghamton Mayor Richard David is proposing legislation to install a "green roof" at 38 Hawley St. Green roofs, part of an increasing trend in cities throughout the U.S., absorb storm water and deflect heat.
