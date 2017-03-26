Giving Back: BU student makes sure no food isa
Giving Back: BU student makes sure no food is wasted Shai Lev is a volunteer with Binghamton Food Rescue, which collects excess perishable food and redistributes it Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2mF2DM1 Shai Lev helps collect food for Binghamton Food Rescue. She's passionate about people and sustainability, the Binghamton University senior said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Phil Jordan and psychic "SCAM"! (Nov '15)
|20 hr
|Joey F
|7
|Next big flood?
|22 hr
|conklncolt
|3
|Zona Grille closes in downtown Binghamton
|Sun
|beer-me
|2
|garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week
|Sun
|Blakslee
|37
|Naked Man on Clinton St
|Sun
|Stella
|4
|Binghamton public works
|Sat
|Stella
|2
|Mayor rebuffs former DPW chief's criticism
|Sat
|Pickle
|3
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC