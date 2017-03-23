Food Bank of the Southern Tier Looking to Fill Volunteer Spots ASAP
The Food Bank of the Southern Tier is seeing a demand to have 500 volunteers on hand each week. Right now, they're only meeting half of that capacity, but they're hoping to see a big boost in that number next month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor rebuffs former DPW chief's criticism
|2 hr
|She Devil
|2
|garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week
|6 hr
|SourPicklePuss
|34
|Zona Grille closes in downtown Binghamton
|12 hr
|LOL
|1
|Nikolay Elenberg - 2nd coming of Christ !
|Wed
|Nikolay Christ El...
|1
|Fire at vestal high school field
|Wed
|Nyb
|1
|Binghamton public works
|Wed
|Huh
|1
|Garbage
|Tue
|I started this th...
|9
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC