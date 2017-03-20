Federal cuts could cost city $1.7 mil...

Federal cuts could cost city $1.7 million

18 hrs ago

Federal CDBG cuts could cost Binghamton $1.7 million President Trump's proposed elimination of the program would force the city to eliminate programs or raise city taxes Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2mIJ6VS Mayor Richard David is joined by Marybeth Smith , executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Binghamton, and Casondra Hamilton, executive director of Action for Older Persons , to speak about proposed federal cuts to the Community Development Block Grant program. Proposed federal budget cuts would cost the City of Binghamton $1.7 million in Community Development Block Grant funding, Mayor Richard David said Monday.

