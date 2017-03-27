Effective in Tioga County, Ny Until 3...

Effective in Tioga County, Ny Until 3/27/2017 3:00 PM Est

In northeast Pennsylvania, Bradford and Susquehanna. * From Tuesday afternoon through late Wednesday night * Melting snow, and occasional light rain, today through Tuesday will cause significant rises on rivers and tributaries in the region.

Flood Watch for Broome County was issued at March 27 at 11:38AM EDT

