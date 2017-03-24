Drug trafficker gets 20 years in prison

Drug trafficker gets 20 years in prison Chad Edwards was part of the MacBallers street gang and his role involved selling crack cocaine around Binghamton. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2nMdR12 A drug trafficker who admitted bringing large amounts of crack cocaine into Broome County will spend 20 years in a federal prison.

