Drug trafficker gets 20 years in prison
Drug trafficker gets 20 years in prison Chad Edwards was part of the MacBallers street gang and his role involved selling crack cocaine around Binghamton. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2nMdR12 A drug trafficker who admitted bringing large amounts of crack cocaine into Broome County will spend 20 years in a federal prison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Next big flood?
|4 hr
|conklincolt
|2
|Binghamton public works
|6 hr
|Stella
|2
|Naked Man on Clinton St
|6 hr
|Pickle
|2
|Mayor rebuffs former DPW chief's criticism
|7 hr
|Pickle
|3
|garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week
|Fri
|SourPicklePuss
|34
|Zona Grille closes in downtown Binghamton
|Thu
|LOL
|1
|Nikolay Elenberg - 2nd coming of Christ !
|Wed
|Nikolay Christ El...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC