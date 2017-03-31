DRUG RAID: Four arrested, $22K in drugs seized Heroin and marijuana were found in a Saratoga Avenue raid Thursday. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2nDiO9F Heroin and marijuana, collectively worth some $22,000 if sold on the street, were snatched by police Thursday during a Binghamton drug raid.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.