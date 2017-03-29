Drive-by Shooting: Man gets 10 years in prison
BY SHOOTING: Man gets 10 years in prison Jeffrey Sanchez-Pica pleaded guilty to attempted murder. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2nAsTpE After getting bested in a fight at a barber shop in May, prosecutors say, Jeffrey Sanchez-Pica decided to retaliate by firing five to six shots at the group of people while they were outside a house on Binghamton's West Side.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week
|7 hr
|She Devil
|40
|Claudia Tenney doesn't think you should have th...
|7 hr
|Oppose Claudia Te...
|1
|Matt Ryan makes a total BUFFOON out of himself
|20 hr
|Leroy Jankins
|7
|Zona Grille closes in downtown Binghamton
|Mar 27
|Former Patron
|3
|Phil Jordan and psychic "SCAM"! (Nov '15)
|Mar 26
|Joey F
|7
|Next big flood?
|Mar 26
|conklncolt
|3
|Naked Man on Clinton St
|Mar 26
|Stella
|4
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC