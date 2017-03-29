Drive-by Shooting: Man gets 10 years in prison

BY SHOOTING: Man gets 10 years in prison Jeffrey Sanchez-Pica pleaded guilty to attempted murder. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2nAsTpE After getting bested in a fight at a barber shop in May, prosecutors say, Jeffrey Sanchez-Pica decided to retaliate by firing five to six shots at the group of people while they were outside a house on Binghamton's West Side.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.