Digging Out From Big Storm Underway Across Upstate NY
Meteorologists say digging out from the nor'easter that dumped 2 to 3 feet of snow across parts of upstate New York will be made more difficult by blustery conditions and plunging wind chills. The National Weather Service says the snowfall totals from Tuesday's all-day storm ranged from 18 inches in Rochester to 3 feet in the Mohawk Valley and the Binghamton area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Skylark Motel in Vestal burns down.
|11 hr
|AKA Mimi
|2
|The Kachadorian Factor (Jun '15)
|23 hr
|TickTock
|26
|Garbage
|Wed
|LAVON AFFAIR
|7
|Sex Abuse: Dance teacher's sentencing today
|Wed
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Did Donald Trump Commit Treason? (Jul '16)
|Wed
|cost of israel
|20
|garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week
|Tue
|She Devil
|16
|binghamton new york stay indoors do not go outside
|Tue
|LOL
|3
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC