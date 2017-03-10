Deadly Stabbing: Suspect to plead guilty
DEADLY STABBING: Suspect to plead guilty Juan Lopez-Laboy was arrested two days after the stabbing. He voluntarily surrendered to Binghamton police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week
|3 hr
|Justice
|3
|Sex Abuse: Dance teacher's sentencing today
|5 hr
|Cassie Vee
|1
|The Kachadorian Factor (Jun '15)
|8 hr
|Klim
|20
|Garbage
|Thu
|Merissa7
|4
|Deb Preston earning minimum wage
|Mar 7
|I did and love it
|2
|Matt Ryan makes a total BUFFOON out of himself
|Mar 7
|Nick
|6
|eye care in upstate NY
|Mar 5
|consumr report
|1
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC