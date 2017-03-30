County Social Services Commissioner retires
County Social Services Commissioner retires Johnson has served as the Commissioner of Mental Health since 1999 and the Commissioner of Social Services since 2002. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2oDysRM Long-time Broome County Social Services and Mental Health Commissioner Arthur Johnson will retire April 28, County Executive Jason Garnar's office announced Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week
|30 min
|Garoville
|43
|Claudia Tenney doesn't think you should have th...
|Thu
|Oppose Claudia Te...
|1
|Matt Ryan makes a total BUFFOON out of himself
|Wed
|Leroy Jankins
|7
|Zona Grille closes in downtown Binghamton
|Mar 27
|Former Patron
|3
|Phil Jordan and psychic "SCAM"! (Nov '15)
|Mar 26
|Joey F
|7
|Next big flood?
|Mar 26
|conklncolt
|3
|Naked Man on Clinton St
|Mar 26
|Stella
|4
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC