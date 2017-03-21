Cops release name of boy, 7, who died...

Cops release name of boy, 7, who died after falling in river

Authorities have released the name of the 7-year-old New York boy who died after falling through the ice on the river behind his family's upstate home. The Broome County Sheriff's Office says Conor Brown was playing with his 8-year-old brother Sunday evening when he ventured onto the ice on the Susquehanna River behind the family's house in the town of Conklin, just south of Binghamton.

