College Student From Hudson Valley Dies After Apparent Fall From Building

22 hrs ago

A college student from the Hudson Valley died Saturday afternoon after he reportedly fell from a building during a party in the City of Binghamton. Binghamton Police have not yet released any further details of the incident at an apartment house at 92 Front Street in Binghamton, overlooking the Chenango River.

