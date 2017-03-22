Clean Energy Incentives Offered for Businesses and Nonprofits
Broome County government officials, the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce and environmental officials are hoping to encourage businesses to move to clean energy. The Energize NY Pace Program launched March 21 and officials say they believe helping businesses invest in clean energy will not only help the environment but save companies money.
