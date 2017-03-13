The official opening of Congresswoman Claudia Tenney's Binghamton office was met by protesters urging Tenney not to vote in favor of repeal of the ACA. Claudia Tenney opens Binghamton office as protesters demand to be seen The official opening of Congresswoman Claudia Tenney's Binghamton office was met by protesters urging Tenney not to vote in favor of repeal of the ACA.

