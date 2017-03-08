City of Binghamton plans to install blue-light system on West Side
The blue-light phones that illuminate Binghamton University's campus will now brighten neighborhoods on the West Side, thanks to a recently announced collaboration between the BU administration and the city of Binghamton. In his State of the City address last week, Binghamton Mayor Rich David revealed that blue-light phones and street cameras will be placed in West Side neighborhoods south of Main Street, where many students reside.
