City of Binghamton plans to install b...

City of Binghamton plans to install blue-light system on West Side

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Binghamton University Pipe Dream

The blue-light phones that illuminate Binghamton University's campus will now brighten neighborhoods on the West Side, thanks to a recently announced collaboration between the BU administration and the city of Binghamton. In his State of the City address last week, Binghamton Mayor Rich David revealed that blue-light phones and street cameras will be placed in West Side neighborhoods south of Main Street, where many students reside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Binghamton University Pipe Dream.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Binghamton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Kachadorian Factor (Jun '15) 13 hr Rachel K 18
Deb Preston earning minimum wage Mar 7 I did and love it 2
Matt Ryan makes a total BUFFOON out of himself Mar 7 Nick 6
eye care in upstate NY Mar 5 consumr report 1
White House Correspondents' Dinner Mar 5 Joey F 22
How do I contact rock group The Shelob (Oct '11) Mar 4 Satan 13
Garbage Mar 3 more snowflakes t... 3
See all Binghamton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Binghamton Forum Now

Binghamton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Binghamton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Binghamton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,898 • Total comments across all topics: 279,430,477

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC