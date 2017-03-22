City DPW officials fired after winter...

City DPW officials fired after winter storm

City DPW officials fired after winter storm Commissioner Terry Kellogg and Deputy Commissioner Jon Yeager have been replaced, Mayor Richard David announced Wednesday. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2mRv4RU A tractor trailer at the intersection of Court Street and Chenango Street by a roundabout in Downtown Binghamton was stuck in snow during the winter storm.

