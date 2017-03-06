Child Abuse Case: Sex crimes spanned 6 years,a

CHILD ABUSE CASE: Sex crimes spanned 6 years, records say Chad F. Winans was arrested Thursday by state police. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2mw0iSx A Binghamton man's alleged abuses against a 12-year-old girl spanned six years, ending about three months before state police arrested him, according to court records.

