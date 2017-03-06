Child Abuse Case: Sex crimes spanned 6 years,a
CHILD ABUSE CASE: Sex crimes spanned 6 years, records say Chad F. Winans was arrested Thursday by state police. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2mw0iSx A Binghamton man's alleged abuses against a 12-year-old girl spanned six years, ending about three months before state police arrested him, according to court records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deb Preston earning minimum wage
|9 hr
|I did and love it
|2
|Matt Ryan makes a total BUFFOON out of himself
|10 hr
|Nick
|6
|BC Voice Owner Guilty
|10 hr
|Rose
|193
|eye care in upstate NY
|Sun
|consumr report
|1
|White House Correspondents' Dinner
|Sun
|Joey F
|22
|How do I contact rock group The Shelob (Oct '11)
|Mar 4
|Satan
|13
|Garbage
|Mar 3
|more snowflakes t...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC