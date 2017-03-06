Child Abuse Case: Sex crimes spanned ...

Child Abuse Case: Sex crimes spanned 6 years,a

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

CHILD ABUSE CASE: Sex crimes spanned 6 years, records say Chad F. Winans was arrested Thursday by state police. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2mw0iSx A Binghamton man's alleged abuses against a 12-year-old girl spanned six years, ending about three months before state police arrested him, according to court records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Binghamton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Deb Preston earning minimum wage 9 hr I did and love it 2
Matt Ryan makes a total BUFFOON out of himself 10 hr Nick 6
BC Voice Owner Guilty 10 hr Rose 193
eye care in upstate NY Sun consumr report 1
White House Correspondents' Dinner Sun Joey F 22
How do I contact rock group The Shelob (Oct '11) Mar 4 Satan 13
Garbage Mar 3 more snowflakes t... 3
See all Binghamton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Binghamton Forum Now

Binghamton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Binghamton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

Binghamton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,028 • Total comments across all topics: 279,378,300

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC