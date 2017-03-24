Chemung, Steuben, Broome land banks r...

Chemung, Steuben, Broome land banks receive grants

Chemung, Steuben, Broome land banks receive grants Money will help county land banks address vacant and abandoned properties Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://stargaz.tt/2mZWmWx The Chemung County Property Development Corporation received $893,100 in funding from the state's Land Bank Community Revitalization Initiative, according to a news release from the New York Attorney General's Office. The Steuben County Land Bank received $500,000, and the Broome County Land Bank was awarded $650,870.

