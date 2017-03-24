Chemung, Steuben, Broome land banks receive grants
Chemung, Steuben, Broome land banks receive grants Money will help county land banks address vacant and abandoned properties Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://stargaz.tt/2mZWmWx The Chemung County Property Development Corporation received $893,100 in funding from the state's Land Bank Community Revitalization Initiative, according to a news release from the New York Attorney General's Office. The Steuben County Land Bank received $500,000, and the Broome County Land Bank was awarded $650,870.
