Business is booming for viral star April, the very pregnant giraffe

April the giraffe has been expecting a baby for more than a year, but it wasn't until near the end of her very long pregnancy that people all over the world started to notice her . The overdue giraffe at Harpursville, New York's Animal Adventure Park has been the star of a livestream since early February, with hundreds of thousands of viewers watching her stand in her pen with her bulging belly.

