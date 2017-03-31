Broome DA: Opioid overdoses have kill...

Broome DA: Opioid overdoses have killed 14 this year

Broome DA: Opioid overdoses have killed 14 this year Deaths from heroin or prescriptions accounted for nearly all of the 17 total overdoses. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2nHieJI More than a dozen people in Broome County died from overdoses attributed to opioids in the first three months of 2017, the district attorney's office said Friday.

