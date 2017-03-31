Broome DA: Opioid overdoses have killed 14 this year
Broome DA: Opioid overdoses have killed 14 this year Deaths from heroin or prescriptions accounted for nearly all of the 17 total overdoses. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2nHieJI More than a dozen people in Broome County died from overdoses attributed to opioids in the first three months of 2017, the district attorney's office said Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matt Ryan makes a total BUFFOON out of himself
|5 hr
|Doug
|9
|Deb Preston losing job at Achieve
|6 hr
|seeds
|2
|garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week
|Fri
|Garoville
|43
|Claudia Tenney doesn't think you should have th...
|Thu
|Oppose Claudia Te...
|1
|Zona Grille closes in downtown Binghamton
|Mar 27
|Former Patron
|3
|Phil Jordan and psychic "SCAM"! (Nov '15)
|Mar 26
|Joey F
|7
|Next big flood?
|Mar 26
|conklncolt
|3
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC